A couple who have been delivering milk to their community for 50 years insist they have no intention of retiring.

Maureen and Derek Clancy say they have watched generations of families grow up in Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire, and they have friends instead of customers.

The couple, who are in their 80s, get up at 02:00 most days to ensure the milk is on the doorsteps of their customers in time for breakfast.