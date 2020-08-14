Media player
Video
Richmond petrol station blaze: 50 firefighters at scene
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a petrol station store room in Richmond.
Some neighbouring properties have been evacuated, but North Yorkshire Police said no injuries had been reported.
Residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed as black smoke billows from the fire on Victoria Road.
North Yorkshire Fire Service said they would be at the scene "for some time".
14 Aug 2020
