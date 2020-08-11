‘We had 800 people apply for 15 jobs’

Video

A Yorkshire business had 800 job applications after advertising 15 job vacancies.

Wayne Chadwick, owner of The York Roast Co, said: "Ordinarily we would probably be lucky to have 15 to 20 people applying for the jobs that we were advertising for."

Between April and June, the number of people in work fell by 220,000, the Office for National Statistics said.

The drop in the number of people employed was the largest quarterly decrease since May to July 2009.