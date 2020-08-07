Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy who survived being swept out to sea thanks rescuers
A 10-year-old body who survived for more than an hour after being swept out to sea has thanked his rescuers.
Ravi Saini, from Leeds, was pushed more than half a mile at Scarborough's South Bay but used the "Float to Live" technique he had seen on a BBC documentary.
He was found by the RNLI.
Ravi, who feared he may die, said his rescuers were his "heroes".
-
07 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-53683827/boy-who-survived-being-swept-out-to-sea-thanks-rescuersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window