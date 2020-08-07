Boy swept out to sea thanks RNLI rescuers
Boy who survived being swept out to sea thanks rescuers

A 10-year-old body who survived for more than an hour after being swept out to sea has thanked his rescuers.

Ravi Saini, from Leeds, was pushed more than half a mile at Scarborough's South Bay but used the "Float to Live" technique he had seen on a BBC documentary.

He was found by the RNLI.

Ravi, who feared he may die, said his rescuers were his "heroes".

