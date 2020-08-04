Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been made an honorary colonel at Harrogate's Army Foundation College.

The 100-year-old veteran said it was "truly a great honour".

He was knighted after raising almost £33m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

Capt Sir Tom said the college was "marvellous" and he had "never seen so many opportunities for young people".