Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Basking shark spotted in shallow Yorkshire water
A basking shark has been spotted swimming in shallow waters on the Yorkshire coast.
The animal became stranded at Filey, in North Yorkshire, on Thursday and had to be put down.
Marine charity Sea Watch said it was believed the creature was ill and the decision was made to euthanise it.
-
24 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-53531819/basking-shark-spotted-in-shallow-yorkshire-waterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window