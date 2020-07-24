Basking shark filmed off Yorkshire coast
Video

Basking shark spotted in shallow Yorkshire water

A basking shark has been spotted swimming in shallow waters on the Yorkshire coast.

The animal became stranded at Filey, in North Yorkshire, on Thursday and had to be put down.

Marine charity Sea Watch said it was believed the creature was ill and the decision was made to euthanise it.

