Stranded Filey Bay shark put down after failed rescue attempts
A shark which had got stranded in shallow waters on the Yorkshire coast has been put down, according to a marine charity.
The basking shark was spotted in the water trying to beach itself at Filey in North Yorkshire, on Thursday.
The beach was closed while a lifeboat crew tried to prevent it from beaching and to get it back out to sea.
Marine charity Sea Watch said it was believed the creature was ill and the decision was made to euthanise it.
24 Jul 2020
