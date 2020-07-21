Inside a care home during the coronavirus pandemic

Media player
Coronavirus: Care home staff and residents on life and death in lockdown
A total of 10 residents died following a coronavirus outbreak at Saint Cecilia's care home in Scarborough at the start of the pandemic.
The BBC spent a day inside the home, following strict personal protective equipment (PPE) guidance.
Joanne Wilson, one of the care workers at the home, started working there just before the UK went into lockdown.
She said: "It's been scary, it's been sad, there's been tears, we've also laughed and we've all just got on with it."
-
21 Jul 2020
