Video

A woman from North Yorkshire has been making transparent face masks to help people who have hearing problems and rely on lip reading to communicate.

Joanne Roberts, from Harrogate, is deaf and said she "struggled" to communicate with people who were wearing masks.

She said: "The [transparent] masks are not just for hard of hearing, they're for everybody.

"I feel that everybody should be having these masks due to the importance of communication within the human race."