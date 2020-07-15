Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The transparent masks that help deaf people
A woman from North Yorkshire has been making transparent face masks to help people who have hearing problems and rely on lip reading to communicate.
Joanne Roberts, from Harrogate, is deaf and said she "struggled" to communicate with people who were wearing masks.
She said: "The [transparent] masks are not just for hard of hearing, they're for everybody.
"I feel that everybody should be having these masks due to the importance of communication within the human race."
-
15 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-53411855/coronavirus-the-transparent-masks-that-help-deaf-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window