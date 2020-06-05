Media player
Yorkshire teenager on racism at school and university
A student midwife from North Yorkshire has spoken out about the racist abuse she received when at school and then at university.
Mia, 19, says white boys would make racial slurs towards her and laugh about the way she looked.
When at university, she said her possessions were defaced with racist graffiti.
She said she wanted to talk about her experiences after seeing the Black Lives Matter protests in the US.
05 Jun 2020
