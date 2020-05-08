Video

A statue dedicated to the men and women who served in World War Two has been digitally unveiled in Scarborough to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

'The Young Soldier', created by local arts group Animated Objects Theatre Company, depicts a 1940s serviceman.

Before the lockdown the group worked with local residents and groups to create the 3m (9.8ft) statue using recyclable materials.

The piece had been intended to be unveiled on VE Day, before being displayed to the public as part of Armed Forces Day celebrations.

However, due to the coronavirus its public display has been put on hold.

Lee Threadgold, Animated Objects Theatre Company artistic director said: "We had made a commitment to all involved that we would share their work with others on the anniversary of VE Day, so we made careful preparations to complete the finishing touches such as buttons; shoelaces and other small details so that we could display him online."