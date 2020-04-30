Video

A Wakefield-born poet has penned a poem to pay tribute to Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday.

The war veteran has captured the nation's heart after raising more than £31m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

In his native Yorkshire dialect, Ben Taylor, a Royal Navy petty officer, said: "So from me sir, firstly, 'ay up. I know now tha's residing in t'south.

"It might be nice for thee to hear happy birthday come out on a Yorkshireman's mouth."