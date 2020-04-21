Video

This is the moment Captain Tom Moore opened the new Nightingale hospital in Harrogate.

The 99-year-old war veteran, who raised more than £27m for the NHS by completing 100 laps of his garden, appeared by video link at the opening on Tuesday.

A virtual ceremony was held to open the 500-bed facility at Harrogate Convention Centre, which is the first of the new field hospitals to be built outside a city.

Capt Tom said: "All the doctors and nurses throughout the national health service are doing such a magnificent job under very difficult conditions."