Coronavirus: Harrogate Convention Centre transformed
Timelapse footage has captured the transformation of Harrogate Convention Centre into a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.
The 500-bed facility in North Yorkshire is the first of seven field hospitals to be built outside a city.
NHS England said the hospital had opened less than three weeks after work started and would provide extra beds if local services needed them.
21 Apr 2020
