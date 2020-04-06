Video

More than 30 people on a street in Settle took part in a game of socially distanced bingo at the weekend.

Sophie Hayton, 26, organised the game with a few of her neighbours, putting posters outside people's doors asking if they would like to play.

Residents were able to play from their doorsteps or even from their windows, and many donated prizes for the six games that took place.

"We were amazed at how well it was received by everyone," Ms Hayton said.

"We have a lot of elderly people down our street and it really lifted their spirits.

"It was so nice to see people who you don't normally see when you're at work."

It is hoped a game will take place every Saturday during lockdown.

