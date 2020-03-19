Nurse's despair at panic-buyers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Nurse's despair as panic-buyers clear shelves

An exhausted nurse has urged panic-buyers to think about other people after finding supermarket shelves empty.

Dawn Bilbrough, from York, said people should stop and think that NHS staff like her could be looking after them - and need to stay healthy to carry out their task.

The critical care nurse, who has been working in West Yorkshire, urged people to stop and leave goods for everyone.

  • 19 Mar 2020
Go to next video: ‘I’m feeling ill, do I have coronavirus?’