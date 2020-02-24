Video

A bus crashed into the front garden of a house in North Yorkshire leaving a trail of damaged vehicles.

The double-decker came off Scarborough Road, in Filey, on Friday afternoon. A passer-by had to chase after the bus and pull the emergency brake after it hit a telegraph pole and a number of parked cars before coming to rest in front of the property, police said.

Three passengers were on the bus at the time but it is understood none of them was injured.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "It is believed a man, realising what was happening, bravely ran after the bus and pulled the emergency handbrake to bring it to a halt."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact police.

Video courtesy of Aidan Randle-Conde