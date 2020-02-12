Media player
Ripon boy, 11, lives 'in pain' with arthritis
An 11-year-old boy from North Yorkshire has talked about what it's like to live with arthritis.
William, from Ripon, is one of 15,000 children in the UK who live with the condition.
His mum noticed symptoms when he was three, but he was not diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis until he was nine years old.
A national charity has said delays diagnosing and treating children with arthritis is leaving them in pain and at a higher risk of lifelong damage.
12 Feb 2020
