Video

Amanda Owen, also known as The Yorkshire Shepherdess, took this video of her cattle trailer being swept away in Swaledale, North Yorkshire.

She said the animals were all moved to safety before the storm but it is impossible to get there to give them food.

"There are so many rivulets and torrents, if the sheep or dog or a person fell in that would be it," she said.

"The force and power in the water is incredible".