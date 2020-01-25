Media player
Wild swimming group at Yorkshire Dales waterfall
Wild swimmers are raising money by taking on a dip a day during a chilly Yorkshire January.
The friends from Todmorden and Hebden Bridge are wild swimming each day of the month in aid of homelessness charity Crisis.
They joined the Dales Dippers group for a swim by torchlight at Janet's Foss waterfall and plunge pool near Malham in North Yorkshire.
25 Jan 2020
