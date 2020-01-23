Media player
Video
Firefighter shows technique for tight squeeze rescues
How about this for a tight squeeze - it's called the ladder challenge where fire fighters demonstrate how they fit into tight spaces during rescues.
The firefighter taking part in this exercise is Chris Jones of Stanningley Green Watch in Leeds.
The #ladderchallenge started on social media and firefighters across the country have taken part using the hashtag.
23 Jan 2020
