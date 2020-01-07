Media player
Cliff-fall dog rescued by RNLI volunteers near Whitby
A dog which fell off a cliff near Whitby was rescued by RNLI volunteers on New Year's Eve.
Duke fell when he was walking with his owner near Saltwick Nab, south of Whitby.
Footage shared online by the RNLI shows the moment they rescued the dog after he was left stranded with his owner.
Volunteers carried the injured anim,al to the lifeboat and brought him safely back to their lifeboat station.
07 Jan 2020
