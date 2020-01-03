'Why I started the Veganuary movement'

Media player
'I started the Veganuary movement from my kitchen'
It's estimated more than a million people will stop eating animal products this month as part of Veganuary.
The concept was started by Jane Land and her husband Matthew Glover in York in 2014.
She said: "It seems so surreal to think that something we started in our kitchen has turned into this phenomenon."
Veganuary, who are now a registered charity, said 300,000 people signed up on their website this year and they estimate 1.3 million people took part last year.
03 Jan 2020
