A tale of #DogsAtPollingStations
Video

General election 2019: #DogsAtPollingStations in North Yorkshire

Scrolling past photos of #DogsAtPollingStations on social media has become a staple of election days in recent years.

Rocco, Digby, Barney and Uber accompanied their humans to vote at polling stations in Harrogate and North Yorkshire.

  • 12 Dec 2019
