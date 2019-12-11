'We're not the same dads since starting hair school'
York dads' 'hair school' brings families closer

A group in York which sees dads learning to style their daughter's hair has been praised for bringing families closer together.

The Yorkey Dads hair school meet every month to learn new techniques and designs to help them help their daughters.

However, the group also allows the men to make new friends as well as open up to others about their lives.

