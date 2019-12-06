Moment baby girl's new hearing aids are turned on
A father has shared the moment he turns his daughter's hearing aids on in the morning.

Paul Addison, from Harrogate, tweeted a video of his four-month-old Georgina reacting to her mother's voice.

Georgina was diagnosed as severely deaf in September and wears a hearing aid in each ear.

Mr Addison said: "You use these hearing aids and it's like the lights have been switched on."

