Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liz Smith's beat includes six East Yorkshire villages
A Police Community Support Officer who is still working at the age of 71 says she keeps going because of job satisfaction.
Liz Smith joined Humberside Police when she was 58-years-old and is still going strong.
Liz patrols six villages around Bridlington on a moped and says she loves being out in the community and helping people.
-
14 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-50421126/liz-smith-s-beat-includes-six-east-yorkshire-villagesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window