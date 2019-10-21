Video

The last group of trainees are due to graduate from the training programme at RAF Linton-on-Ouse.

The base, which opened in 1937, has trained tomorrow's pilots for around 50 years.

However the base will shut in early 2020 and pilot training will be transferred to RAF Valley in Wales.

Jenny Stewart, a former employee, said: "It's gonna be like a bereavement, it's not gonna be the same village because it'll be so quiet."

Inside Out (Yorkshire and Lincolnshire) takes a look at the legacy of Linton-on-Ouse on BBC One at 19:30 BST on Monday 21 October and can also be seen afterwards on the iPlayer.