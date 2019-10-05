Video

A woman has opened up about her husband's early onset dementia diagnosis and praised a local charity for their help.

Linda Barnes' husband Ken was diagnosed with the disease when he was 52.

Mrs Barnes, from Yorkshire, said Time Out Together, a day service run by Dementia Forward for people with dementia, helped them stay positive.

She said: "Initially it was really a life-saver just because we knew we weren't on this journey on our own."