'Dementia is a thief, it takes the person you love'
A Yorkshire woman has opened up about her husband's early onset dementia diagnosis and praised a local charity for their help.
Linda Barnes' husband Ken was diagnosed with the disease when he was 52.
Mrs Barnes said Time Out Together, a day service run by Dementia Forward for people with dementia, helped them stay positive.
She said: "Initially it was really a life-saver just because we knew we weren't on this journey on our own."
05 Oct 2019
