Cricket scheme inspires school children in Scarborough
Scarborough Cricket Club has joined forces with a local school to encourage children to take up cricket.
The club's coaches are running sessions at Gladstone Road school as it doesn't have specialist sports staff or any playing fields.
Helen Halliday, acting head teacher, said: "[It] just means that the children here can still experience and have the same opportunities as they used to do."
17 Sep 2019
