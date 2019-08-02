Child donates his toys to Yorkshire flood victims
A young boy is donating several of his toys to victims of flooding in North Yorkshire.

Jack, 3, was filmed by his dad after he said he wanted to do something to help people affected by the floods.

Parts of North Yorkshire were hit by flash flooding earlier this week after a month's rain fell in four hours.

