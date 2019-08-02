Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young child donates toys to Yorkshire flood victims
A young boy is donating several of his toys to victims of flooding in North Yorkshire.
Jack, 3, was filmed by his dad after he said he wanted to do something to help people affected by the floods.
Parts of North Yorkshire were hit by flash flooding earlier this week after a month's rain fell in four hours.
-
02 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-49210682/young-child-donates-toys-to-yorkshire-flood-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window