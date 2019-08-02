Media player
Kylie Minogue performs the Locomotion on a train in Scarborough
There was a bit of a loco-commotion at Scarborough's North Bay Railway.
As the tourist attraction pulled into the station on Thursday, out stepped Kylie Minogue, along with some of her backing dancers.
The pop princess was taking a tour of the area ahead of her sell-out performance at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre that night.
The singer gave an impromptu performance of one of her early hits - the apt choice of the Locomotion.
02 Aug 2019
