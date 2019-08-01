Media player
Flood-hit horse 'swam over huge gate to safety'
A horse at a farm near Reeth, North Yorkshire, managed to swim to safety over a 5ft-high gate after it was trapped in flood water.
The horse, named Crunchy, was "lucky to be alive" after fighting for his life, his owners said.
01 Aug 2019
