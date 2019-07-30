Homes and businesses hit by flash flooding

Media player
Homes and businesses in North Yorkshire hit by flash flooding
"Intense downpours" has led to flash flooding in the Yorkshire Dales.
Floodwater forced a bridge in Grinton to collapse and witnesses on social media reported roads around some towns in the area were impassable.
30 Jul 2019
