Photographer documents heroes of 'forgotten war'

Video

A Korean photographer is documenting British veterans in recognition of their service in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The veterans met up in York, North Yorkshire, ahead of the 66th anniversary of the armistice.

Signed on 27 July 1953, the truce is still all that technically prevents North Korea and the US - along with its ally South Korea - resuming the war, as no peace treaty has ever been signed.

Filmed and edited by Youngdae Lee

Produced by Bugyeong Jung and Je Seung Lee