Owl turns paddling pool into hoot tub
Owl turns paddling pool into 'hoot' tub in Thixendale

Owls have been spotted cooling off in a paddling pool in Thixendale, Yorkshire.

Artist Robert E Fuller filmed the owls after he spotted them in his garden.

He said they made themselves at home after his children left their paddling pool out.

He said: "Last summer the adult owls were bathing in my garden pond and this year their young have adopted the paddling pool, which feels appropriate."

  • 23 Jul 2019
