John Newman: Learning to love me again

Pop singer John Newman has spoken of how his musical career and social media led to depression and anxiety.

The 29-year-old gained national attention after featuring on Rudimental's 2012 single 'Feel The Love', followed by his first single 'Love Me Again' topping the charts a year later.

Newman, originally from Settle in North Yorkshire, has twice been diagnosed with brain tumours and underwent surgery in 2012 and 2016.

After a break from the music industry he's embarked on a campervan tour of the UK's smaller venues, and describes it as a form of "therapy".