'Intimidating and ultimately dangerous' driver jailed for crashing into cyclist
This is a moment a driver crashed into a cyclist, leaving him with broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung.
William Heslop, 33, has been jailed for two years after he hit the cyclist in Selby, North Yorkshire.
A police officer has described his behaviour as "intimidating and ultimately dangerous".
Heslop has also been banned from driving for three years.
19 Jul 2019
