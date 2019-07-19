Video

A man who caught fire during an arson attack on a fish and chip shop has been jailed.

Lubos Filek, 40, suffered burns to his hands and body after he smashed a window and poured petrol through the front door of Abbey Fisheries shop in Selby, North Yorkshire.

York Crown Court heard the attack on 21 March caused £100,000 worth of damage.

Filek of Holmes Avenue, Selby was jailed for five years and eight months after he pleaded guilty to arson. He was also jailed for an additional four months for breaching a previous suspended sentence.