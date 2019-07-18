Video

A new law to crack down on assaults on emergency service staff is not proving enough of a deterrent, according to the MP who campaigned for the legislation.

The law, brought in last year, meant offenders faced longer jail terms, but Halifax MP Holly Lynch said the numbers were "still too high".

PCSO Carlos Archer, of North Yorkshire Police, said he had to explain to his young children how a "baddie decided to break daddy's nose".