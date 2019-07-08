Baby beaver boost in Yorkshire forest
Two baby beavers filmed in Cropton Forest

Two baby beavers have been born to parents who were introduced to North Yorkshire as part of an environmental trial.

The babies - known as kits - were born to the Eurasian beavers, which were moved in April from Scotland to Cropton Forest in the North York Moors.

The five-year trial is monitoring the impact of the beavers' activity on artificial dams that were installed to slow water flow and reduce flooding.

