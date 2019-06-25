Media player
Kerry White ban after Scarborough driving video posted
A driver who filmed a child in her car has been banned from driving and given a suspended sentence.
Kerry White, 35, from Scarborough posted the video to her Facebook page, York Crown Court heard.
It was filmed by White as she was driving in Woodland Ravine in Scarborough on 16 December 2017.
25 Jun 2019
