Video

Footage has been released of a prisoner who went on a rampage at a high-security prison.

One hundred officers were called in to tackle John Onyemaechi, who caused £15,000 damage at HMP Full Sutton near York.

Onyemaechi, who was serving a double life sentence for offences including attempted murder, attacked staff at the jail and started a fire in August 2018.

He was given an additional six years and nine months by Judge David Tremberg at Hull Crown Court for the prison disorder.

The judge told him he had shown "little care for your own safety, let alone that of others".