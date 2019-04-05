Scientists harvest seaweed in Yorkshire
Experts plan farm to harvest seaweed

Experts in Scarborough are harvesting seaweed to make biodegradable plastic.

At present they collect it by hand, but Wave Crookes and his team are planning to build a large-scale commercial farm off the Yorkshire coast to mass produce the macroalgae.

Last month the project was awarded £472,000 from the government's Coastal Communities Fund.

