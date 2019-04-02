Fire at Masons Gin distillery

Video

A fire has damaged a gin distillery in the Yorkshire Dales.

The blaze was at the Masons Gin building in Akiskew, Bedale, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

There are no reports of any injuries but firefighters from numerous stations and an aerial ladder platform were deployed to the scene.

The Masons brand was created by Karl and Cathy Mason and its first gin was launched in 2013.