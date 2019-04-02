Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire at Masons Gin distillery
A fire has damaged a gin distillery in the Yorkshire Dales.
The blaze was at the Masons Gin building in Akiskew, Bedale, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
There are no reports of any injuries but firefighters from numerous stations and an aerial ladder platform were deployed to the scene.
The Masons brand was created by Karl and Cathy Mason and its first gin was launched in 2013.
-
02 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-47789377/fire-crews-tackle-blaze-at-masons-gin-distilleryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window