'Great Escaper' son's first visit to camp
Video

Great Escape Anniversary: Son travels in father's footsteps

The son of one of the men who masterminded the Great Escape has visited the prison camp where his father was held for the first time.

Marcel Zillessen was incarcerated at Stalag Luft III after his plane was shot down in 1943.

His son Tim Zillessen, who lives in Malham, North Yorkshire, made the trip to Poland shortly before the 75th anniversary of the famous break-out.

  • 24 Mar 2019
