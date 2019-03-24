Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Great Escape Anniversary: Son travels in father's footsteps
The son of one of the men who masterminded the Great Escape has visited the prison camp where his father was held for the first time.
Marcel Zillessen was incarcerated at Stalag Luft III after his plane was shot down in 1943.
His son Tim Zillessen, who lives in Malham, North Yorkshire, made the trip to Poland shortly before the 75th anniversary of the famous break-out.
-
24 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-47674243/great-escape-anniversary-son-travels-in-father-s-footstepsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window