Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lucky escape for sheep trapped in flood water
A flock of sheep had a lucky escape after rising floodwater forced farmers to move them to safety.
Heavy rain across northern England caused flooding across much of the region on Saturday.
All of the sheep at Pikebar Farm, in Wigglesworth, North Yorkshire, were rescued.
-
16 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-47599735/lucky-escape-for-sheep-trapped-in-flood-waterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window