Walkers on Three Peaks Challenge asked to stop
Cave Rescue Organisation in the Yorkshire Dales has warned people taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge to turn back due to flooding on the route.

A section of the 39km (24-mile) route between Pen-y-ghent and Ribblehead is under water.

  • 16 Mar 2019