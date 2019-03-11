The prison scheme training inmates to not come back
The garden centre run by Askham Grange prisoners

Tucked away in the North Yorkshire village of Askham Richard is The Grange garden centre.

Run by Askham Grange prison, many of the women who work there are prisoners.

The centre is said to play a key role in rehabilitation, helps inmates learn skills and earn qualifications which aim to help them avoid reoffending when their sentences come to an end.

